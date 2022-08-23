Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 CONFIRMED contestants list & their pics: Rubina, Nia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 complete contestants list

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 CONFIRMED contestants list: Celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is returning for its 10th season. The show will be making a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. For the new JDJ 10, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and model-actress Nora Fatehi have been roped in as judges.

The new season will have 12 contestants to begin with. Popular names from the industry including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shilpa Shinde have already been confirmed. Know the complete list here:

1) Niti Taylor

The 'Ishqbaaz' actress is a confirmed name on the dance reality show. The actress became popular with her role of Nandini Murthy in MTV's 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. She was also seen in several music videos and films. No doubt watching her on a dance reality show will also be fun and exciting.

2) Nia Sharma

Popular face of the TV industry, Nia Sharma is a confirmed name on the reality show.The actress also participated in the stunt based reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and she made her digital debut in Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted' in 2017. The actress rose to fame with her shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'. She will now be seen showing her talent on the dance reality show.

3) Rubina Dilaik

'Bigg Boss 14' winner and actress Rubina Dilaik will be showcasing her talent in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actress is known for her powerful role in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress started a conversation by playing a trans woman in the show. she is a popular face on television and was most recently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

4) Mr Faisu

Internet sensation Faisal Sheikh who has been winning million hearts with his stint on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ is now all set to burn the dance floor with his moves on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10. For those who don't know, before he became an Internet sensation, Faisal used to work as a salesman. He has been a part of many music videos and is also popular for his chemistry with Jannat Zubair.

5) Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar, known for featuring in TV shows like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", "FIR" and "Comedy Nights with Kapil". The actor-comedian rose to fame again with his popular character ‘Dadi’ on The Kapil Sharma Show and ruled the audience’s heart with his amazing acting skills. After a brief gap, Ali has put on his dancing shoes to make a comeback on the television screen with the celebrity dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

6) Paras Kalnawat

TV actor Paras is known for playing the role of Sanjay Prince in the TV serial, 'Meri Durga'. The actor is currently seen in the role of a dancer in the popular TV show, 'Anupamaa'. It must be quite exciting to watch the actor performing and showing his real side as a dancer on the dance reality show.

7) Gashmeer Mahajani

The actor is known for his work in Marathi cinema and he debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara' in 2010. Gashmeer, who is also a dance choreographer will be seen wearing his dancing shoes for the reality show.

8) Zorawar Kalra

Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra will be seen participating in the upcoming season of celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Kalra, also known as the 'Man with a Vision on a Mission' and 'the Prince of Indian cuisine' amongst his peers is one of the youngest, most successful restaurateurs in India.

9) Dheeraj Dhoopar

'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to be seen on the dance reality show. The actor is known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and he also hosted 'Dance India Dance 7'. He was also seen in Punjabi love song, 'Jogiya' along with Smriti Kalra.

10) Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde was brought in the show to replace Shubangi Atre. Shubhangi who was all set to participate in the upcoming season opted out from the show due to her injury. Interestingly, Shubhangi had replaced Shilpa Shinde for the titular role of Angoori Bhabiji in popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. Now Shilpa has joined the dance reality show in Shubhangi's place. Co-incidentally Shubhangi and Shilpa have been replacing each other a number of times. Even in the popular drama 'Chidiya Ghar', Shubhangi replaced Shilpa for the role of Koyal. Shilpa had earlier also won 'Bigg Boss 11' in 2018.

11) Amruta Khanvilkar

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' fame Amruta Khanvilkar has confirmed her participation in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. Apart from featuring in Bollywood films such as "Raazi" and "Malang", Amruta is a known name in Marathi cinema. She has acted in Marathi films such as "Welcome Zindagi" and "Saade Maade Teen".

12) Gunjan Sinha

Dance Deewane fame Gunjan Sinha will also be seen as a participant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Hailing from Guwahati, she was 1st runner up of the show.

