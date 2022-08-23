The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek CONFIRMS quitting the show, says 'no personal grudges but...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNA ABHISEK Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback soon after going off-air in June earlier this year. However, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the new season of the show. Confirming the development, Krushna said that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a 'small break' from each other.

Amidst all the rumours, going on whether Krushna will be part of the show or not, the comedian shared: "For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out."

For the unversed, Krushna and Kapil have been associated for a long time. Before Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, they were contestants and fellow performers on Comedy Cirkus, which had Archana Puran Singh as one of the judges. Apart from their collaboration on TV on various shows, Krushna has been touring with Kapil and his team for years in India and abroad. ALSO READ: Sudesh Lehri recalls being slapped twice, once by co-star Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show to make a comeback on TV

Kapil Shama is again back with a bang with his comedian show that ended its third season on June 5. The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly be back in September with season 4. Recently, Kapil also shared an update about the same and wrote, "New season, new look (sic)."

He also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Archana Puran Singh, mentioning: "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes.The show will have many changes with Akshay Kumar being the first guest and there will be many new participants."

As per the sources close to the show: "Stand-up comedian and India's Laughter's Challenge' contestant Gaurav Dubey may also be seen on the show."

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar. In the recently concluded season the show saw comedians -- Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti.

