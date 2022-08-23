Sonali Phogat dies at 41: Videos of her from Bigg Boss go viral; netizens shocked by sudden death news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMAN_FPC Still of Sonali Phogat from Bigg Boss

Sonali Phogat dies at 41: Actress-politician Sonali Phogat passed away on Tuesday after reportedly suffering from a heart attack. The BJP leader was a popular name in politics but she gained much limelight when she entered Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss. With her fierce spirit, she won many hearts. As the shocking news of her demise was confirmed, netizens shared photos and videos of her having a gala time on the reality show.

Sonali Phogat in Bigg Boss

In the videos, she was seen dancing and singing to popular Bollywood songs. some of them were also shared by Sonali on her Instagram page during her stint Bigg Boss 14. Watch some of her most popular videos here:

Netizens shocked over Sonal Phogat's death

Concerned about her daughter, a user wrote, "First father and now mother too ,why God did this with little daughter who not even 18.. Totally sad and disappointed #SonaliPhogat RIP sonali Phogat." Sonali phogat passed away! Shocking! Condolences to the family and her daughter," said another.

"Life is so unpredictable just few hour back she was sharing a story on Instagram. Sonali Phogat who featured in #bigboss passed away in Goa due to cardiac arrest. This is shocking and heartbreaking cr fb page mtv reality show #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal," said a third one.

Sonali was the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. In the world of showbiz, she has appeared in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and has acted in the TV show "Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma".

