Shehnaaz Gill talks about Sidharth Shukla's death, hits back at trolls alleging she profited from his demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZ GILL; TWITTER/SIDNAAZPARA Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill caught much attention post Sidharth Shukla's death. As fans, family and colleagues grieved about the late actor's sudden and shocking demise, they also felt Shehnaaz's pain. Just like millions of SidNaaz fans, the actress found it difficult to come to terms with it. While she avoided the public eye for almost a year, Shehnaaz has slowly started with her professional life again. Recently, while speaking to a media outlet, Shehnaaz spoke about how she dealt with Sidharth's death, the loss and media scrutiny.

“Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahe (If you cry in front of everyone, the world thinks you're gaining sympathy). People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Adding further, she said, "I feel very strong today. Also, I think whatever happened has prepared me for everything. I have a belief that whatever will happen will be for the good for now."

Shehnaaz Gill, a 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant was reported to be the girlfriend of the late Sidharth Shukla. The chemistry between Sidharth and Shernaaz was very much in the limelight since they were seen together on 'Bigg Boss 13'. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the sudden death of Shukla on September 2 last year.

The fairytale SidNaaz romance came to a tragic end, but fans continue to closely watch how Shernaaz is climbing the ladder day by day. The legions of SidNaaz fans extend their massive support to her, especially after the stirring events.

During the conversation, Shehnaaz was also asked about many accusing her of 'banking' on Sidharth's popularity. While many loved how she paid tribute to the late actor and their bond by releasing a song, "Tu Yahaan Hai," many trolled her and alleged that she profited from the late actor's death. In a befitting response to these, she said, "They don’t know anything so why should I feel bad? Honestly, I was set to resume work again, and before that, I wanted to do something for the person I respect the most. This was for me and my emotions before I get back to work. It’s okay what they feel as I wanted to do it from my heart."

On the work front, Shehnaaz is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, an official announcement of the same is yet to come from the actor and the filmmakers.

Don't miss these:

BTS’ Jimin & V aka Kim Taehyung receive death threats, ARMY worried about K-pop stars' Busan concert

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir's film, Raksha Bandhan wriggle with minimum earnings

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled; triggers massive 'Boycott Brahmastra', 'Boycott Bollywood' trends

Latest Entertainment News