BTS’ Jimin & V aka Kim Taehyung receive death threats, ARMY worried about K-pop stars' Busan concert

BTS’ Jimin & V aka Kim Taehyung receive death threats on social media. An anonymous post on Weverse has gone viral on social media platforms. The post mentioned life threats to the two BTS members, in addition to photos of guns. It stated that V and Jimin have time only till the Busan concert. V was threatened to stay away from “Jikook’s Lives” 'Jikook' is a fan moniker used for Jimin and Jungkook. Jimin is also receiving similar threats.

South Korean music sensation BTS was formally appointed as an honorary public relations ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo last month. It was announced that the septet will headline a global concert to support their country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city of Busan in October.

As the threats surface just months before the concert, ARMY was worried about their favourite K-pop stars. "I'm here to address you about issue of death threat against the members of BTS, Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin Resently on Weverse. They claim for harm Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin on the concert wich is going to held on October," a Twitter user wrote. Another one said, "Dear Hater your nothing infornt of The BTSARMY you never know what should we to protect our Idols It's gona be that you can't face so stop give them death threat .we protect them no matter what we have to do we protect them......#BTSKpop #BTS_twt #BigHit #BTSARMY #BTSJIMIN #BTSV (sic)."

Some also asked HYBE, BTS' management company to up the security of the K-pop idols and ensure their safety. "Please pray for

"Vmin" They both received death threat on wevers from haters. Pleasee Hybe take action and protect all BTS members asap," one of the many tweets reads.

"@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @hybecom @BTS_twt have to take a look. If they're getting a death threat in front of the whole world, don't take it easy it may would make a huge problem for them. I told my mom now she's worried cause I'm worried!Please do take action against it! #Protecbts," a fan of the boyband urged on social media.

The band -- also comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook -- in June had announced that they were taking a break to focus on individual projects.

In 2021, the then South Korean President Moon Jae-in had appointed BTS as the 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' ahead of the 76th UN General Assembly.

The World Expo is held every five years and attracts millions of visitors to the host city during its six-month duration. The last World Expo was held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

