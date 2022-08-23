Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
Alia Bhatt brutally trolled; triggers massive 'Boycott Brahmastra', 'Boycott Bollywood' trends | Know why

Alia Bhatt's recent statement has got her in trouble. The actress is not only being trolled on social media but has also triggered calls for 'Boycott Brahmastra' and 'Boycott Bollywood'. But why? Find out.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2022 7:14 IST
Alia Bhatt
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has once again triggered netizens which in turn brought attention to her film upcoming Brahmastra. Many took offence at the Bollywood actress' recent statements which led to massive Twitter trends of 'Boycott Brahmastra' and 'Boycott Bollywood'. Although, neither the film nor the actress is new to this. Alia has often been targeted by trolls for various reasons. 

This time, reportedly, in an interview, Alia said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. 

A Twitter user wrote, "#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind because of #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08". Another user wrote, "Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, now Alia Bhatt says, "I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me" So you know what should we do next with her upcoming movie, Bhramastra, right? RT to amplify & reach everyone's TL & all WhatsApp groups." "'Don't like me, don't watch my movie' -Alia Butt The audacity of this nepo seed! Challenge accepted!!! #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood" wrote another. 

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's old interview surfaced on social media right ahead of the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which made people furious. In the video, Kareena echoed similar sentiments as Alia and that led to the 'boycott' trend on Twitter, eventually contributing to the poor performance of the film at the box office. The boycott trend has gained mass momentum in recent times, with many actors and their films being at the receiving end. 

Talking about 'Brahmastra', the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial. The first film in a trilogy that will form Bollywood's own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, Brahmastra took five years to produce. The film will release in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

-- with ANI inputs

