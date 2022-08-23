Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film & Raksha Bandhan wriggle with minimum earnings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan posters

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's latest film and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan have tanked at the ticket window. While the former has somehow struggled its way past Rs 50 cr, the latter hasn't been able to even touch that mark. the two were touted to be game changing films of the year and the most anticipated titles of 2022, however, it did not translate in numbers. Right from it's opening, the films struggled big time and at the end of the second week, the numbers stooped down further low.

Laal Singh Chaddjha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha collected a dull 4.65 crore nett in its second weekend takings overall total to 55 crore nett. The drop is pretty much insane in second weekend and there is no chance of the film getting even 10 crore nett. The lifetime of the film is looking to be around 60 crore nett," a report in Box Office India shared.

Laal Singh Chaddha had opened to average reviews mostly positive. Aamir too received much praise for his performance. The Bollywood film which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film 'Forest Gump', got a thumbs up from The Academy.

Released on August 11, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

Raksha Bandhan too had a very dull weekend. "It collected 4 crore nett in its second weekend taking its total to 41.50 crore nett plus. The film will probably finish around the 45-46 crore nett mark," the report added.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has taken the onus for his failing films at the box office. Recently, during a media meet for his fourth film of the year -- Cuttputlli -- the actor said that it is his fault that the films aren't working and nobody else should be blamed for it.

