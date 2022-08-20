Akshay Kumar owns his box office failures: It is my fault and nobody else should be blamed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns his box office failures: Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar's luck has not been shining at the box office this year. In the last seven months, he has released three films -- Bachhahan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and most recently Raksha Bandhan. But none of the titles could lure the audience to the theaters. If a Bollywood star of Akshay's stature couldn't pull the audience out of their homes to the cinema halls, something must be lacking in propriety. But what is it?

When Akshay was probed about the same during the trailer launch of its fourth film this year, Cuttputlli, the actor took the onus on himself. Point blank and without any scepticism, he said, "It is my fault."

"If films are not working, it is our fault. It is my fault," he said continuing, "I have to make the changes. I have to understand what the audience wants. I have to dismantle my ways and think (about) what kind of films I should do. Nobody else is to be blamed (for box office failures) but me."

Cuttputlli is making its way directly to the digital and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Is this Akshay's safe move after these box office duds? The superstar says it's not.

"No it (OTT release) is not a safe space. We still want people to say if they like the film or not." It has nothing to do with safety."

Talking about Cuttputlli, Pooja Entertainment helms the film that is said to resonate with the audience. This real-life thriller has been adapted for a pan-India audience and in this suspense thriller, Akshay will be seen as a man on a mission to hunt for a serial killer who is out somewhere in Kasauli. The film is a gripping adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a serial killer from the days of the former Soviet Union.

Riddled with secrets and an incredible journey of intercepting a serial killer's psychology; the movie also features Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta.

Watch Cuttputlli trailer:

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

