Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film on nuclear blast creates hype with explosive poster

Oppenheimer is one of the most awaited films. Director Christopher Nolan brings a star-studded cast in his next, set to release on July 21, 2023.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2022 20:54 IST
Oppenheimer
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OPPENHEIMER MOVIE New poster for Oppenheimer has been launched

Ever since Christopher Nolan said that he has not used CGI for the recreation of the first nuclear weapon detonation scene in his upcoming film Oppenheimer, movie fans have been wondering how he has been able to achieve the look and feel of it. It will only be revealed once the film comes out next year, but till then, the makers have launched a new poster of the film in which the nuclear blast scene has been shown through the eyes of one of the characters. 

New Oppenheimer poster

Oppenheimer is based on nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Manhattan Project and therefore universally regarded as the "father of the atomic bomb". The character will be played by Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame. In the new poster of Oppenheimer, a character from the film is seen witnessing the nuclear blast. He is seen with glasses on his eyes. However, the glare seems to be so much that everything in the image appears washed out. 

Fans react to Oppenheimer movie poster

After the launch of the new poster from Oppenheimer poster, fans have flooded the comments section with praise for the upcoming film. One social media user said, "Masterpiece all the way (sic)." Another commented, "Can’t wait to see this (sic)."

Read: Avatar 2 must beat these Hollywood films to become biggest opener in India, know the list 

Oppenheimer uses no CGI for atomic blast scene, says Nolan

Christopher Nolan has always preferred practical effects over VFX (he even blew up a real Boeing 747 for 'Tenet'), so it's no surprise he went the practical route when it came time to film a nuclear weapon explosion. "I think recreating the Trinity test (the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico) without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on," Nolan was quoted as saying by Variety. 

Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema reunited once again with Nolan for Oppenheimer and the two managed to get IMAX to create a new kind of film stock for them. It will release on July 21, 2023.

Read: Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales' adventure dipped in psychedelic colours    

 

(With IANS inputs)

