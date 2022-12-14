Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film on nuclear blast creates hype with explosive poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OPPENHEIMER MOVIE New poster for Oppenheimer has been launched

Ever since Christopher Nolan said that he has not used CGI for the recreation of the first nuclear weapon detonation scene in his upcoming film Oppenheimer, movie fans have been wondering how he has been able to achieve the look and feel of it. It will only be revealed once the film comes out next year, but till then, the makers have launched a new poster of the film in which the nuclear blast scene has been shown through the eyes of one of the characters.

New Oppenheimer poster

Oppenheimer is based on nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Manhattan Project and therefore universally regarded as the "father of the atomic bomb". The character will be played by Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame. In the new poster of Oppenheimer, a character from the film is seen witnessing the nuclear blast. He is seen with glasses on his eyes. However, the glare seems to be so much that everything in the image appears washed out.

Fans react to Oppenheimer movie poster

After the launch of the new poster from Oppenheimer poster, fans have flooded the comments section with praise for the upcoming film. One social media user said, "Masterpiece all the way (sic)." Another commented, "Can’t wait to see this (sic)."

Oppenheimer uses no CGI for atomic blast scene, says Nolan

Christopher Nolan has always preferred practical effects over VFX (he even blew up a real Boeing 747 for 'Tenet'), so it's no surprise he went the practical route when it came time to film a nuclear weapon explosion. "I think recreating the Trinity test (the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico) without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on," Nolan was quoted as saying by Variety.

Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema reunited once again with Nolan for Oppenheimer and the two managed to get IMAX to create a new kind of film stock for them. It will release on July 21, 2023.

(With IANS inputs)

