Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales' adventure dipped in psychedelic colours | WATCH

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: The first trailer of the much-awaited animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released. It features some amazing visuals and puts to use various animation and visual styles. Fans have been waiting for the sequel to the blockbuster animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for the longest time. Finally, they have been treated to the film's first trailer by the makers. The visuals are a burst of colours. The movie is set to release in cinema halls on June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales' journey continues

Miles Morales' journey will continue in the sequel Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse. He is shown to be all grown up in the trailer. The logline of the film reads: After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Amazing visuals in Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse

In the new trailer of Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, there is a burst of psychedelic visuals and the action looks promising. The movie also brings back a favourite shot from the first movie which shows Miles floats in the air and the camera is inverse. Rest assured, the movie will be full of new and interesting characters and everything action fans will love.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse movie details

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, which came out in 2018, followed 13-year-old Brooklynite Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques. The sequel will see Spider-Man forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain. Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the movie. The voice cast features Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

