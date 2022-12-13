Avatar 2 must beat these Hollywood films to become biggest opener in India, know the list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVATAR Avatar The Way of Water will hit the big screens on December 16

The countdown to the most-awaited film in recent years has begun. James Cameron is bringing his big screen spectacle to the fans after over a decade as Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit the big screens on December 16 worldwide. There is massive anticipation building up to Avatar 2's release. The expectations are sky-high and whether they will be fulfilled or not, only time will tell. In India, apart from Marvel Studios-backed superhero movies, the Avatar franchise has a strong connection with the audience. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the Avatar sequel. Since the craze is immense, it may very well be that Avatar 2 becomes the highest-opening Hollywood film in India. But in order to achieve this feat, let's look at the top day-one Hollywood grossers in the country.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame marked the ending of the Infinity War saga. In 2019, when the movie was released, it shattered all records and registered the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India. It earned Rs 53 crore on day one in all languages. The record remains unbroken till today.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In December last year, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home earned Rs 32.67 crore on day one. The collections were huge considering the film hit the big screens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avengers: Infinity War

The 2018 release, Avengers: Infinity War opened in India to an impressive figure of Rs 31.30 crore. It would set the stage for Avengers: Endgame to take control of the box office one year later.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness surprised everyone with its day-one collections in India. It pocketed Rs 28 crore on its opening day in 2022.

Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor 4, starring Chris Hemsworth, which was released in 2022, earned Rs18.20 crore on its opening day and registered a spot in the top five biggest openers from Hollywood in India.

Hobbs And Shaw

Riding on the popularity of the Fast And Furious franchise and its star cast comprising Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbs And Shaw took an opening of Rs 13 crore in India in 2019. It is one of two non-superhero films in the list of Top 10.

