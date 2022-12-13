Christopher Nolan says no CGI used for nuclear blast scene in Oppenheimer, memes go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OPPENHEIMERMOVIE Oppenheimer movie is based on the 'father of atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is all set to bring his directorial feature Oppenheimer to the audience on July 21, 2023. The Hollywood director is known for using real-life locations, practical effects and props, and less CGI in his movies so that the audience gets the look and feel of realism on screen. In Oppenheimer, Nolan will bring to life the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the nuclear physicist who is considered the 'father of the atomic bomb'. The audience will get a taste of what it was like when the first nuclear explosion took place and Nolan's recent comments about the film's most anticipated scene have raised the expectations even further.

What did Nolan say about the nuclear explosion scene?

In The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan notoriously crashed an actual plane for a scene in which the film's antagonist Bane (Tom Hardy) is introduced. In Oppenheimer, Nolan will recreate the events of the first-ever nuclear explosion. About the film's most important scene, Nolan said that no CGI has been used. "I think recreating the Trinity test (the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico) without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on," Nolan said. As much as the viewers are excited to know how the scene will turn out on the screen, many have been sharing memes and funny comments on the director's ambitious move.

Memes float on social media after Nolan's comments

After Nolan's comments, a flurry of memes and funny comments have been floated on Twitter. Many expressed their excitement to see the big-budget and star-studded film sooner than later while others wondered how a nuclear blast would be recreated on the big screen without the use of special effects.

Oppenheimer movie details

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame will play the role of J Robert Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Michael Angarano, Matthias Schweighofer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick and Trond Fausa, among others also round out the cast of the film.

