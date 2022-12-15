Henry Cavill DROPPED as Superman as James Gunn-Peter Safran continue to make changes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UBER_KRYPTONIAN Henry Cavill will not play Superman, confirms James Gunn

Henry Cavill dropped as Superman! The Hollywood will not be returning as Superman, the actor announced via social media. DC CEO and filmmaker James Gunn also addressed reports about Henry Cavill playing Superman once more in DC Universe. In a series of tweets, Gunn addressed the future of DCU and cleared the air about Cavill not playing the lead anymore. Gunn also clarified that he has been writing the project for a while but isn’t sure who will direct the movie yet.

Taking to Twitter, James Gunn addressed the future of DCU, stating that they have a slate, 'ready to go.' He tweeted, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year."

Gunn revealed that Henry Cavill will not take up the cape as the film will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," Gunn added. "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Henry Cavill confirms being dropped as Superman

After Gunn's tweet, Henry confirmed that he has been dropped as Superman. He announced, "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

“For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," he added.

