Avatar 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar calls 'The Way of Water' magnificent; Varun Dhawan is blown away

Avatar 2 Movie Review: The most-awaited film, James Cameron's Avatar 2 aka Avatar: The Way Of Water is set for a release in India on December 16. This time, Cameron has asked the viewers to enter the world of Pandora where the Sully family is living. The trailer has already proved that a man's imagination knows no bounds as the film excels in visual splendor. Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar dealt with the conservation of forests, while the sequel now reflects on the greed of humans that is killing the planet and marine life. Avatar: The Way of Water brings back Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Na'vi Neytiri, respectively, as the film's story focuses on the two primary protagonists, their families and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

Avatar 2 has already been released in London and a special screening was organized for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. Soon after the stars watched the film, they all praised James Cameron's craft and vivid imagination. While Akshay Kumar called the film magnificent, Varun Dhawan was blown away by the visuals. The actors also expressed their appreciation for Cameron changing the way of world cinema.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!" On the other hand, Varun Dhawan said, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is by far the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions. It’s amazing when the biggest filmmaker of the world chooses his film to give an important message. I wanna see it again."

Meanwhile, filmmaker James Cameron has tested Covid positive because of which he will have to give the Hollywood premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water a miss. The 68-year-old filmmaker said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon his return to Los Angeles from Tokyo. "I am in LA, just back from Tokyo, and I managed to pick up Covid on the plane, so I'm isolated and can't go to my own premiere tonight. The number of people I've told over the years, 'Ah, we'll catch up and I'll see you at the premiere…' Well, I guess not. Man proposes, and God disposes," Cameron told entertainment website Deadline.

Set in the year 2154, "Avatar" explored how humans establish a colony on a fictional moon called Pandora, populated by lush green forests, huge beasts and its native community Na'vi. The film focuses on Jake, a paraplegic US Marine dispatched who is transported to Pandora on a unique mission but becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

Upon its release in 2009, "Avatar" became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with more than USD 2.

8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

