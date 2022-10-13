Was Alia Bhatt pregnant before she got married to Ranbir Kapoor? Shaheen Bhatt has this to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEEN BHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Ayan Mukerji and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans and families were overjoyed after the Bollywood couple announced their pregnancies. As congratulatory wishes flooded social media, there were many who questioned if the actress was pregnant before she got married and if she will stop working post delivering the baby. The speculations arose as Alia and Ranbir got married in April and two months later in June, the two shared the happy news on social media.

While the to-be-parents have refrained from addressing these questions, Alia's sister Shaheen in an interview spoke about the actress' pregnancy. “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on,” News18 quoted Shaheen as saying.

Shaheen also shared that the family is both excited and nervous about Alia's pregnancy. “Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family,” she said.

For the unversed, Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, announced on June 27 that she was expecting their first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, she wrote: "Our baby ... coming soon."

Earlier it was rumoured that Ranbir and Alia are expecting twins. These rumours began when in an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir shared two truths and a lie: "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," he had said.

Later, at an event, when we was asked about rumours of having twins, he replied: "Don't create a controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

