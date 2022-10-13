'Happy Birthday Jimin' trends as ARMY celebrates Jimin Day; fans post funny BTS videos, pics & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PARKJIMINPICS Jimin Birthday celebration

'Happy Birthday Jimin' has become a top trend on Twitter. Fans of the BTS member also known as ARMY are celebrating 'Jimin Day' and hence social media platforms are flooded with funny BTS videos, cute photos of Jimin and much more. Fans are also sharing 'happy birthday' in Korean and are listening to Jimin's solo songs. In addition to this, they are sharing memorable moments, family and childhood photos and unknown facts about Jimin.

BTS' Jimin Birthday Celebration

As they wished Jimin aka Park Jimin on social media, they are also keeping a tab on how other BTS members -- Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung are celebrating the special day. Take a look at how ARMY is celebrating Jimin Day:

Who is Jimin?

Jimin is a member of Korean boyband BTS. His real name is Park Ji-min. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS' Jimin's family

Park Ji-min was born in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. His immediate family includes his mother, father, and younger brother.

Jimin solo projects

Jimin has released three solo tracks with BTS: "Lie" in 2016, "Serendipity" in 2017, and "Filter" in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, a digital track titled "Promise". He was credited as co-writer and co-composer. Apart from these, he appeared on the soundtrack for the 2022 TvN drama Our Blues, and sang "With You", a duet with Ha Sung-woon.

Jimin girlfriend and dating life

Over the years, multiple names have come forward. The Korean pop star was said to be dating fellow K-pop star Han Seung-yeon from the group KARA some time back. While Jimin hasn't spoken about it, Han told a portal that Jimin 'caught her eye' when they were promoting Mamma Mia.

