Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY breathless with sultry video wishing his 'bro'| VIRAL

On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY breathless with sultry video wishing his 'bro'| VIRAL

On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook went a step ahead to wish the K-pop star. He posted a video wish for his bandmate and the Internet went into a tizzy. Watch BTS' star's viral video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 7:21 IST
On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook posts video
Image Source : TWITTER/SOPEMK On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook posts video

On BTS Jimin's birthday, ARMY eagerly waited for his bandmates to wish the k-pop star. Keeping them on the edge, Jungkook made sure Jimin gets the best birthday wish. He took to Weverse and posted a video to wish his 'bro'. In the video, JK is seen wearing a brown shirt. He takes off his glasses, fixes his hair, waits for a while, and takes some long breaths before staring into the camera directly.

Once he's done teasing ARMY, the Korean star in horse voice goes on to say, "Jimin… happy birthday… happy birthday bro." BTS Jungkook's video is viral on the Internet. Watch it here:

Soon after the video surfaced on the Internet, it sent social media into a tizzy. Fans were overwhelmed to get a glimpse of the popular K-pop star. A user posted an old video of JK showing how he must have peacefully gone to sleep while ARMY lost their sleep over his video. "Jeon Jungkook after posting that video unprovoked and putting tl on fire," the user captioned the video.

"it’s the way jungkook always goes the extra mile to make sure jimin knows he’s loved on his birthday <3," wrote another one.

Many also rooted for Jungkook by sharing collages of snaps taken from the video. While some posted them with heart and fire emojis, others just couldn't stop gushing over the K-pop star. Here's how they reacted to it:

Related Stories
'Dahan' casting director Shivam Gupta on success of the series: I feel proud, we all deserve this

'Dahan' casting director Shivam Gupta on success of the series: I feel proud, we all deserve this

BTS Military Service: South Korea Ministry of National Defense finally releases official statement

BTS Military Service: South Korea Ministry of National Defense finally releases official statement

BTS Jimin sets internet on fire with latest sultry photoshoot; flaunts new tattoo 'Tailor of Chaos'

BTS Jimin sets internet on fire with latest sultry photoshoot; flaunts new tattoo 'Tailor of Chaos'

BTS V, BLACKPINK's Jennie date photos leaked from Gyeonggi: 'You're my other half'

BTS V, BLACKPINK's Jennie date photos leaked from Gyeonggi: 'You're my other half'

BTS Military Service: Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's enlistment to be decided by Dec

BTS Military Service: Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's enlistment to be decided by Dec

Jimin's childhood photos to being a BTS superstar; how the singer has changed over the years

Jimin's childhood photos to being a BTS superstar; how the singer has changed over the years

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have decided to take some time off as a group and focusing on their solo projects.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

Also read:

BTS Military Service: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook may NOT get exemption | Details ​

BTS fashion pop: Best hair colour by Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope and V

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News