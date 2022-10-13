On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY breathless with sultry video wishing his 'bro'| VIRAL

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SOPEMK On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook posts video

On BTS Jimin's birthday, ARMY eagerly waited for his bandmates to wish the k-pop star. Keeping them on the edge, Jungkook made sure Jimin gets the best birthday wish. He took to Weverse and posted a video to wish his 'bro'. In the video, JK is seen wearing a brown shirt. He takes off his glasses, fixes his hair, waits for a while, and takes some long breaths before staring into the camera directly.

Once he's done teasing ARMY, the Korean star in horse voice goes on to say, "Jimin… happy birthday… happy birthday bro." BTS Jungkook's video is viral on the Internet. Watch it here:

Soon after the video surfaced on the Internet, it sent social media into a tizzy. Fans were overwhelmed to get a glimpse of the popular K-pop star. A user posted an old video of JK showing how he must have peacefully gone to sleep while ARMY lost their sleep over his video. "Jeon Jungkook after posting that video unprovoked and putting tl on fire," the user captioned the video.

"it’s the way jungkook always goes the extra mile to make sure jimin knows he’s loved on his birthday <3," wrote another one.

Many also rooted for Jungkook by sharing collages of snaps taken from the video. While some posted them with heart and fire emojis, others just couldn't stop gushing over the K-pop star. Here's how they reacted to it:

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have decided to take some time off as a group and focusing on their solo projects.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

