Kantara Hindi Box Office: Regional film to challenge Bollywood releases Doctor G & Code Name Tiranga?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRADEEPKARUNADU; INSTAGRAM Posters of Kantara, Doctor G, Code Name Tiranga

Kantara Hindi Box Office: New Kannada film Kantara has become a smash hit at the ticket window. The film has garnered rave reviews and the positive word of mouth for the film also translated to the box office. After its success in the Kannada market, the makers are all set to test the waters in the Hindi market. Last week, the production house Hombale films announced the release of the Hindi version of the film starring Rishab Shetty on October 14.

Kantara vs Doctor G and Code Name Tiranga

Kantara film holds the edge this week even though its a dubbed film. The tickets are priced at Rs 150 over the weekend, which in turn should prove beneficial more so because there has been so much positive murmur for the film.

The regional which will be releasing on 800 plus screens across India, will be competing against new Bollywood releases this week -- Doctor G and Code Name Tiranga. However, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's respective films don't seem to be a threat at the moment. It is very much possible that the Kannada blockbuster Kantara might lead the race against these two, suggest trade report.

Kantara Box Office

"Kantara has racked up 60 crore nett in Karnataka since release with 22 crore nett coming in week one and the second week is a sensational 38 crore nett in just five days. The film has amassed 40 lakh footfalls in its run till date," Box Office India reports.

The film is not only making money in regional states but also in the Hindi belt too. Kantara has grossed Rs 1.30 crore nett in Hindi circuits since its release in Kannada language. KGF 2, on the other hand, had grossed Rs 1.50 crore nett. "The film will film beat that number in a few days to become the highest grosser in Kannada in Hindi circuits. So its these numbers which give the film potential," the report claimed adding, "Kantara will be getting a huge release across all circuits and will be the biggest release for a dubbed film this year after KGF 2 and RRR."

About Kantara

The original Kannada version was released on September 30 and has made a mark at the box office as well as being critically acclaimed. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara is a visual grandeur that brings alive the traditional culture of Kambala and Bhoota Kola artform to the fore. The soul of the story is on human and nature conflict which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the movie also stars Sapthami Gowda in the lead. The film also stars Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

Don't miss these:

'Happy Birthday Jimin' trends as ARMY celebrates Jimin Day; fans post funny BTS videos, pics & more

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film drops at the ticket window

On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY breathless with sultry video wishing his 'bro'| VIRAL

Latest Entertainment News