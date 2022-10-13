Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film drops at the ticket window

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film drops at the ticket window

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film minted over Rs 100 cr at the box office in the first week of its release. Enjoying a successful run at the ticket window during the festive time, the film is registering a drop now.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 9:37 IST
GodFather box office
Image Source : TWITTER/SOUTHCINEMAS_ GodFather

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film managed to earn over Rs 100 cr worldwide in the first week of its release. However, the film is now finding it difficult to gain a new audience. Reportedly, the footfall at cinema halls has decreased resulting in low collections. Going by the early reports, the second seems difficult for the film that also has Salman Khan's cameo.

GodFather Box Office Report

GodFather had minted over Rs 100 cr at the box office in the first week of its release. Enjoying a successful run at the ticket window during the festive time, the film is registering a drop now. As per trade reports, the film managed to rake in close to Rs 1.50 crore in India in all languages. While the drop was expected since it faces competition from recent releases like Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha and GoodBye. The audience now looks forward to the Tamil version of GodFather. It will be released in cinema halls on October 14.

About GodFather

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial "Lucifer", which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the film, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.

The film is based against the backdrop of the death of Chief Minister - PKR, resulting in a power struggle in his party and family. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

'GodFather' clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.

Don't miss these:

Related Stories
GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan’s film gets a big opening

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan’s film gets a big opening

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film mints money at ticket window

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film mints money at ticket window

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 3: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film makes impressive earnings

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 3: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film makes impressive earnings

Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman says 'Masood Bhai is force behind GodFather’s stupendous success

Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman says 'Masood Bhai is force behind GodFather’s stupendous success

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi starrer earns over Rs 100 cr, mints money in North too

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi starrer earns over Rs 100 cr, mints money in North too

GodFather Box Office Collection: Business of Chiranjeevi's film drops, know its earnings here

GodFather Box Office Collection: Business of Chiranjeevi's film drops, know its earnings here

BTS Jimin is 'sexy, cute and lovely' and these photos are proof | Birthday Special ​

On Jimin's birthday, BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY breathless with sultry video wishing his 'bro'| VIRAL

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News