GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film drops at the ticket window

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film managed to earn over Rs 100 cr worldwide in the first week of its release. However, the film is now finding it difficult to gain a new audience. Reportedly, the footfall at cinema halls has decreased resulting in low collections. Going by the early reports, the second seems difficult for the film that also has Salman Khan's cameo.

GodFather had minted over Rs 100 cr at the box office in the first week of its release. Enjoying a successful run at the ticket window during the festive time, the film is registering a drop now. As per trade reports, the film managed to rake in close to Rs 1.50 crore in India in all languages. While the drop was expected since it faces competition from recent releases like Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha and GoodBye. The audience now looks forward to the Tamil version of GodFather. It will be released in cinema halls on October 14.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial "Lucifer", which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the film, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.

The film is based against the backdrop of the death of Chief Minister - PKR, resulting in a power struggle in his party and family. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

'GodFather' clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.

