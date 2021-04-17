Image Source : TWITTER/VIVEKOBEROI,THALAFANSCLUB Vivek Oberoi clarifies rumours of getting hospitalised in Chennai after Tamil actor Vivekh's death

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been mistaken by the netizens as Tamil actor Vivekh who passed away on Saturday due to ill health. After reports of actor Vivekh getting hospitalized on Friday surfaced on the internet, many fans sent speedy recovery messages to Bollywood actor Vivek. Addressing the mistake, he issued a clarification on Saturday and mourned the death of the Tamil actor. He revealed that he is in good health and is with his family.

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai,I would like to clarify that I am safe & healthy with my family in Mumbai, but deeply saddened to hear abt the demise of @Actor_Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family."

Meanwhile, Tamil movie comedian and Padma Shri recipient Vivekh passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 59. He was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after showing "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock". Vivekh was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. on Friday by his family members, the hospital said. He was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

Condoling his death, Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vivekh through his comedy dialogues had spread good social messages and earned the sobriquet "Chinna Kalaivanar" or Little Kalaivanar (Late Tamil movie comedian N.S. Krishnan had the sobriquet Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of tree saplings.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said that he was greatly pained at close friend Vivekh's death. He will not forget each and every day during the shooting of the movie Sivaji.

Vivekh born as Vivekanandan first joined the Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world. He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander. Soon he was in great demand and has acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has acted in over 200 movies. Vivekh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.