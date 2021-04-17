RIP Vivek: AR Rahman to Gautham Karthik, celebs and fans mourn sad demise of Tamil actor

Image Source : TWITTER/THALAFANSCLUB Tamil actor Vivek passes away

Veteran Tamil actor Vivek breathed his last on Saturday morning in Chennai hospital. The actor-comedian and Padma Shri awardee was rushed to the hospital a day before after he complained of chest pain. The shocking demise has sent social media into mourning. Celebrities to fans, the admirers of Vivek are sharing heartfelt tribute for the actor. Singer and music composer AR Rahman tweeted: "can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us."

Read: Veteran Tamil actor Vivek passes away in Chennai

Mourning the shocking demise, actor Gautham Karthik tweeted, "Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it. There will never be another like you sir. We will miss you. Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir #ripvivek."

"Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my http://head.My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend," wrote actress Radikaa Sarathkumar in a tweet.

Calling Vivek a 'socially conscious citizen', vikram Pabhu wrote on Twitter, "You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, wonderful actor and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans. #RipVivek sir."

Music composer and singer, Devi Sri Prasad said, "OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY..I hav always been his diehard FAN..U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet.. #ripvivek."

Fans too mourned the sad demise of the Tamil actor:

Reportedly, he died following a cardiac arrest at 4:45 am in a Chennai hospital. According to doctors, the actor had a 100% blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel which led to a massive cardiac arrest.

Vivek, has performed in more than 220 films. On Friday it was reported that Vivek was in a critical condition and was moved to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support after showing 'acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock'.

In a statement issued, the SIMS Hospital on Friday said Vivek was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. by his family members.

The hospital said Vivek was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by an angioplasty. "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock," the hospital had said.

A cardiogenic shock is a condition where the heart is not able to pump sufficient blood that the body needs, which occurs due to a severe heart attack.

