Veteran Tamil actor Vivek passes away in Chennai

Actor vivek passes away

Tamil actor Vivek passes away in Chennai on Saturday morning. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Friday. Reportedly, he died following a cardiac arrest at 4:45 am in a Chennai hospital. According to doctors, the actor had a 100% blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel which led to a massive cardiac arrest.

Mourning his demise, actor Gautham Karthik tweeted, "Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it. There will never be another like you sir. We will miss you. Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir #ripvivek."

"Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my http://head.My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend," wrote actress Radikaa Sarathkumar in a tweet.

The actor-comedian and Padma Shri awardee Vivek, has performed in more than 220 films. On Friday it was reported that Vivek was in a critical condition and was moved to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support after showing 'acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock'.

In a statement issued, the SIMS Hospital on Friday said Vivek was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. by his family members.

The hospital said Vivek was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by an angioplasty. "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock," the hospital had said.

A cardiogenic shock is a condition where the heart is not able to pump sufficient blood that the body needs, which occurs due to a severe heart attack.

According to the doctors, Vivek had complained to his family members about chest pain.

The doctors have also ruled out his current medical condition having any link with the Covid-19 vaccine shot that he took on Thursday.

--with IANS inputs