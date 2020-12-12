Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANTMASSEY87 Vikrant Massey to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller 'Forensic'

Actor Vikrant Massey will be seen headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Forensic. He will be seen playing the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film. In the original film, actor Tovino Thomas was the protagonist. "When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked to it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer," Vikrant said.

Talking about the film, producer Mansi Bagla said: "In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I'm so glad to have him on board."

Forensic is about a psychotic murderer, who sets out on a killing spree, and how a medico-legal advisor uses his forensic skills to unravel the truth behind the heinous deeds.

Recently, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle to unveil his look from his upcoming venture, titled House Of Rascals. "They call me "different", I hear "unique".

They call me "Rascal", but ain’t that grand?. Here's to ̶b̶̶r̶̶e̶̶a̶̶k̶̶i̶̶n̶̶g̶ bending the rules! Follow @houseofrascalsindia for more details House of Rascals releases on December 18 #HouseOfRascals, " he captioned it.

Massey was last seen in Chhapak and Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Yami Gautam.

(Inputs from IANS)