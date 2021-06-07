VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty turns Monday into ‘funday' with new workout routine to break the monotony

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty turns Monday into ‘funday' with new workout routine to break the monotony

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break the monotony. She opened up on the need to work on the muscles and joints. She says it is important to stay positive and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other COVID19 restrictions. The actress is a fitness freak who is often seen sharing some serious health facts with her fans online. She took to Instagram to share a motivational post for fans, asking them to stay healthy amidst the tough times of pandemic.

The actress shared a video of her open and close squat workout session and wrote: "Why count on Sundays for fun workouts? Let's make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me. This lockdown hasn't been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints. Today we do the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE."

Revealing the health benefits of the workout, the actress added: "It works on:

* Cardio Respiratory Endurance

* All Lower Body Muscles

* Shoulders

* Speed & Agility, Brain & Body

* Arm & Leg Coordination

Thanks, @yashmeenchauhan, for this killer leg workout; it worked and how!"

The actress has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'

Meanwhile, Shilpa's family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".

