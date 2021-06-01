Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty says it is important to keep a check on your thoughts & emotions amid tough times

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday opened up on the need to stay positive and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other COVID19 restrictions. The actress is a fitness freak who is often seen sharing some serious health facts with her fans online. She took to Instagram to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to lose hope amidst the tough times of pandemic.

The actress dropped a picture of herself doing yoga, which said: "What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create -- Buddha"

"We have a lot of unsettling things happening all around us. All of these can have a very adverse effect on our thought process. That's when it's most important to keep a check on your thoughts and emotions. You can manifest a world of change and positivity simply through your thoughts. So, no matter how testing the situation may be, always remember... this too shall pass. Keep your spirits high, chin up, breathe deeply, and stay mentally & emotionally positive!" she added.

The actress has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'

Meanwhile, Shilpa's family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".

