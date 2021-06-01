PIC: Tara Sutaria's throwback Tuesday is about sleepy mornings in Goa

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria's throwback Tuesday is about sleepy mornings in Goa

Throwback Tuesday! Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is an avid social media user. She often shares stunning pictures of herself from her photoshoots. The actress on Tuesday took to her social media and shared a stunning sun-kissed throwback picture. In the Instagram image, she is seen flaunting a golden dewy glow as the sunrays fall on her face, accentuating her flawless skin. "Throwback to sleepy mornings in Goa," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria Instagram post

Recently, Tara Sutaria garnered six million followers on Instagram. She thanked her 'beloved Insta family' and asked them to be safe, well and happy. Tara took to her Gram Stories to post a picture sitting on her bed holding two balloons, one with the numeric six and the other with the alphabet M written on it.

"Thank you for everything, my beloved insta family… 6 million kisses and hugs to all!! Be safe, be well and be happy. We will get through this time together," Tara wrote.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with "Student Of The Year 2", co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, has three films coming up -- "Tadap", "Ek Villain 2" and "Heropanti 2".

"Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan while in Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", she co-stars with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Tara has also been roped in for the second instalment of "Heropanti". The film stars Tiger Shroff and is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Also Read: Dharmendra recalls shooting special song for his 1984 iconic movie 'Jagir', shares video