Kartik Aaryan's killer dance moves on Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma leaves Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh in awe

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Video: Kartik Aaryan's killer dance moves on Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma leaves Varun Dhawan in awe

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans. Actor who proudly calls himself the fans of his fans recently took to his Instagram and shared an interesting video of himself dancing to the tunes of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s song Butta Bomma. The song has originally featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Sharing his exemplary dance moves, Kartik captioned the video, “Dance like ______ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna).”

Soon after many celebrities and fans bombarded his post with compliments and showered their love. Actor Varun Dhawan lauded the actor. Lauren Gottlieb wrote, WHOA! I’ve never seen a Bollywood actor hit and control moves the way you do Let’s gooooo!!!. Actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Arre arre arre."

Meanwhile, Kartik has been in the headlines after his exit from Karan Johar's Dharma Production's film Dostana. The production house also released a statement declaring that now the film will be recast. However, the actor has maintained silence over the whole controversy. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha spoke about the “campaign” against the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor “unfair.” Sinha wrote on Twitter, “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet.”

Also read: Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram after his Dostana 2 exit? Deets inside

The actor has a couple of films awaiting release. Kartik will next be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". He also has the film "Dhamaka" lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.