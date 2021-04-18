Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram after his Dostana 2 exit? Deets inside

Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions on Friday announced that actor Kartik Aaryan will not be a part of Dostana 2. Reportedly, Karan Johar has unfollowed Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram, while Kartik Aaryan still follows him on the social media platform. Dharma Production’s released an official announcement on Friday, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. – Dharma Productions”.

Although Kartik had already completed 20 days of shoot for the film, 'Creative differences' between production house and co-actors are said to be the reason for his fallout from the film. If sources are to be believed, Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya and now Karan's production house is in search for a new actor for Dostana 2. It will be directed by Collin D'Cunha.

In 2019, Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for Dostana 2. The duo even shot for a week in Punjab for the film.

For the unversed, the original film had starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham in lead roles. The film revolved around two boys Sam and Kunal who in order to get a place to live in Neha’s house acted that they are gay. Both boys fell in love with the same girl while she fell for her boss who was played by Bobby Deol. The first installment was a massive success despite controversies.

