Karan Johar's Dharma Productions replaces Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 due to 'creative differences'

Everything is not right between Dharma Productions and actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor will not be a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 due to his 'unprofessional behaviour' and 'creative differences'. The movie was announced in 2019 but the shoot had to be delayed due to the pandemic. This is the first time a big production house has taken such a decision to replace its leading actor mid-shoot. It is stated that Dharma production house is replacing the actor in the sequel to their 2008 hit or any other film business as Karan has vowed never to work with the actor again.

Although Kartik had already completed 20 days of shoot for the film, 'Creative differences' between production house and co-actors are said to be the reason. If sources are to be believed, Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya and now Karan's production house is in search for a new actor for Dostana 2. It will be directed by Collin D'Cunha.

In 2019, Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for Dostana 2. The duo even shot for a week in Punjab for the film.

For the unversed, the original film had starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham in lead roles. The film revolved around two boys Sam and Kunal who in order to get a place to live in Neha’s house acted that they are gay. Both boys fell in love with the same girl while she fell for her boss who was played by Bobby Deol. The first installment was a massive success despite controversies.

