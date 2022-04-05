Video: Kareena Kapoor loses her cool as paparazzo gets injured by her car; shouts 'peechhe jaa yaar'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAKEUPBY_IRAMKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Highlights Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her friend Malaika Arora

Malaika got injured in a car accident on Saturday night

Bollywood actress Kareen Kapoor Khan was snapped last evening outside her friend and actress Malaika Arora's house, who got injured in a car accident on Saturday night. As she left her house and moved towards her car, a paparazzo injured his leg in Kareena's car while he was taking her photos. This fumed Kareena, who lost her cool and shouted, "peechhe jaa yaar" to her driver. She was later also seen telling the paparazzi not to run while clicking pictures.

Take a look:

In the viral video, Kareena can be seen coming out of Malaika's house. Suddenly, a painful voice of a paparazzi yelling "Mera pair, mera pair (My leg)," can be heard in the background. Kareena then says "Sambhalo yaar (be careful)," she then shouts looking at her driver "Peeche jao yar (Move back)." Kareena then says, "Tum log bhaga matt karo yar. Kyun bhaag rahe ho (you guys should not run like that. Why were you running like that)?"

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir has dementia, Ranbir says he wanted to see Rishi Kapoor after Sharmaji Namkeen

For the unversed, Malaika Arora met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai as she suffered minor injuries.

Also read: Malaika Arora gets home in ambulance after car accident, Arjun Kapoor accompanies her: Report

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her OTT debut. She is set to foray into the digital space with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor gorges on moong dal ka halwa after briyani; Saba Ali Khan says 'you're a...'