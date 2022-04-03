Malaika Arora gets home in ambulance after car accident, Arjun Kapoor accompanies her: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for four years

Actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes after a road accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening. Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account. The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Malaika was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official said. A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Malaika's SUV, he said. She was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and was likely to be discharged on Sunday. In the latest update on Malaika's health, it is learned that she has come back home in an ambulance and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was accompanying her. Not just Arjun, Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora was also with her as she was discharged from the facility where she was being treated.

Earlier, there were rumours that all is not well between Arjun and Malaika. However, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor dismissed reports of split with his partner, saying there is no place for "shady rumors" in his life. They have been in a relationship for the last four years.

In recent years, the couple has gradually opened up about their relationship in interviews and are often photographed together at family gatherings, film parties and vacation. Malaika, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, made her relationship with Arjun Instagram official in 2019 on the actor's birthday.

(With inputs from news agencies)