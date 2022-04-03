Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALAIKAARORA/TWITTER/ANI Malaika Arora 'under observation;' to be discharged today after car accident

In a shocking turn of events, Malaika Arora suffered injuries in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday and was later hospitalised. The actress has received some minor injuries. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The Bollywood actress has been hospitalised at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

"Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries," Apollo hospital said.

The actor has been kept under observation and will reportedly get discharged on Sunday morning.

Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.