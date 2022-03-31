Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir has dementia, Ranbir says he wanted to see Rishi Kapoor after Sharmaji Namkeen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR, NEETU KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor; Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is showing early signs of dementia, confirmed Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Brahmastra' actor shared that after watching Rishi Kapoor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen, Randhir wanted to meet and speak to Rishi and tell him about his performance. Rishi Kapoor had passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking to NDTV, Ranbir revealed, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' starring the late Rishi Kapoor in his last on-screen portrayal, will premiere on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Harping on the themes of self-realization and discovery, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle.

The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia also stars Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In fact, it is the first Hindi movie where the two actors - Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - have come together to play one character.

The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures.

Ahead of the release of Rishi Kapoor's last film, Ranbir took a moment to speak with his fans through a special video to talk about how this film was very close to his father's heart. In a video that sees the actor speak straight from the heart, Ranbir reveals how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.



Ranbir remembers his father with a phrase saying, "You must have heard 'The show must go on', but I've seen Papa live his life", before he added, "'Sharmaji Namkeen' will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans."