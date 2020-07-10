Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan transfers money directly into 200 Bollywood dancers' accounts: report

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country hard. People have become jobless and the economy lost its sheen this year. The entertainment industry has also been hit badly. most affected are the daily wager worked who have been struggling to make the ends meet. Celebrities have been extending helping hand from the beginning of the lockdown to give relief to them. After Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan has reportedly helped the dancers in Bollywood by transferring money into their accounts directly.

According to reports in TOI, Raj Surani, a former background dance who works as a song coordinator now, said, "Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems."

Earlier, Raj Surani had revealed that Shahid Kapoor had helped 40 Bollywood dancers. TOI quoted him saying, "Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 and has stated that he will help them for the next 2 to 3 months."

He added, "We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them we have even included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Nach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal"

On the Bollywood front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in father David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The duo has finished the shooting of the film and only post-production work is left. The film is a remake of 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was supposed to release on May 1.

