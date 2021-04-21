Varun Dhawan slagged off for tweeting 'Common DP' amid pandemic, deletes post after criticism

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan drew social media on Tuesday for tweeting a larger-than-life 'common DP' featuring all his film characters included in it. In the fan-made graphic, Varun seems to take inspiration from late English singer George Michael’s iconic pose. “be safe guys.” Dhawan had tweeted with a “common DP” of himself. However, the graphic, which was shared by the actor's fan for his birthday, did not meet with a warm response. In fact, netizens were quick to remind the actor of the pandemic and accused him of him insensitive and ignorant to the present situation in the country.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Tagging the actor a user tweeted, “Oh Varun, I thought you’re one of the sensible ones.” Varun was quick to mend ways, the actor decided to take down the post and share a clarification. “Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for that right now,” read Varun's tweet.

Varun is not the only one to drew social media ire recently. Bollywood celebrities who have gone on vacation and have shared pictures from exotic locations have also been reprimanded by social media users. Recently, Shruti Haasan lashed out at celebrities who had been holidaying and posting pictures on social media platforms during the time when the country is battling with the second wave of coronavirus. The government has been urging people to stay home and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Shruti said that flashing one's privilege during such a distressing time is not responsible behavior. "Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces."

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, the actor was last seen in OTT release, Coolie No 1. He is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. The film also Kriti Sanon.

