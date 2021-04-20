Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan lashes out on celebs holidaying during pandemic; shares her lockdown stories

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan lashed out at celebrities who had been holidaying and posting pictures on social media platforms during the time when the country is battling with the second wave of coronavirus. The government has been urging people to stay home and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Shruti said that flashing one's privilege during such a distressing time is not responsible behavior. "Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces."

Shruti has been shuttling between Chennai and Hyderabad to shoot her upcoming films. With Covid cases continuing unabated, and with places like Mumbai seeing a sharp rise, she is being extra cautious. Talking about how she manages her travel schedule, Shruti said, "I've always been very used to travelling for shoots but it's definitely more chaotic during these times of Covid. I get tested often, in order to make sure I'm not a risk to others, and to follow the protocol of each state and, of course, I follow safety precautions."

The actress on Monday took to her Instagram and shared a heartfely post, where she shared a glimpse of her lockdown. "It’s such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I’m thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos - tell me how you’re feeling - let’s try and help each other ? Let me know if there’s any information want me to share or anything we should be talking about ? and in any case here’s a giant hug for you.", the actress captioned the pictures.

The actress who started the year with the Ravi Teja-starrer "Krack" hitting bullseye at the box office, has already thrown herself into work for Prabhas' "Salaar". Her film with Vijay Sethupathi, "Laabam", is also ready for release. She'll also be seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer "Vakeel Saab", in a guest role.

Shruti recently expressed her interest in turning her stories into scripts.

