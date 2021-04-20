Tina Ambani congratulates 'still crazy in love' couple Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya on wedding anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA AMBANI Tina Ambani congratulates 'still crazy in love' couple Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai on their wedding anniversary

Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating 14 years of togetherness today.

Many fans and friends wished the couple on their special day. One such sweet wish arrived from Abhishek and Aishwarya's family friend and former actress Tina Ambani, who shared an awwdorable picture along with a heart-warming note to wish them. Wife of businessman Anil Ambani posted a throwback picture where Abhishek-Aishwarya duo were all smiles for the perfect couple click.

Sharing the post congratulating Abhishek and Aishwarya, she wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Take a look:

Fans were delighted to see the cute photo. They extended anniversary wishes for the couple in the comments section. One wrote "happy anniversary for the most amazing and cute couple" while another said, "Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple."

For those unversed, Aishwarya and Abhishek met on the sets of their film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later worked in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. After dating for a year, they decided to take their love to the next level by getting married and today they are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

From standing for each other during tough times to celebrating happiness together, Aishwarya and Abhishek have made us believe that matches are made in heaven. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007. It was an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the residence of Bachchans, Prateeksha. On November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their little daughter Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, they have worked together in several films together like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan in 2006, Guru in 2007, Raavan in 2010 among others. Aishwarya had also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show along with Abhishek in 2009.

On the professional front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'The Big Bull' that hit the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8. While Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan and will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.