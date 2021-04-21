Sushant's sister Shweta urges not to malign actor's image after father moves HC to seek ban on films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Shweta Singh Kirti and Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh moves High Court to seek a ban on films depicting the actor's life. After the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide last year, many films were announced on his life. However, the family doesn't want the same as it may influence the witness in the cases and change the public perception. After his father's plea, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Twitter to urge all not to malign the late actor's image.

Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "Let’s all work towards keeping our dearest Sushant’s image pious and pure, exactly the way he was. Let’s take an oath that we will never let anyone malign his personality and what he stood for! #DontMalignSushantsImage #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput." She also retweeted advocate Vikas Singh’s tweet that said, "#Delhi high court issues notice on petition filed by SSR’s father seeking ban on release of any movie on his life."

In another tweet, Shweta wrote, "To reiterate the obvious “Any production, or depiction of the private life of Sushant Singh Rajput is a blatant and willful breach of fundamental right to privacy which cannot be taken away without the prior approval of his legal heir.""

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the filmmakers and sought their stand by May 24 on the suit filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh.

"The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of this situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives.

"Thus, Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," claimed the suit, filed through advocates Akshay Dev, Varun Singh, Abhijeet Pandey and Samruddhi Bendbhar.

