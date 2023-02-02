Tiger Shroff dances to Main Khiladi from Selfiee with Akshay Kumar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar groove to Main Khiladi from Selfiee

Before shooting for their film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-- Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were seen dancing to former's party song Main Khiladi from his upcoming film Selfiee. On Thursday, Tiger and Akshay took to Instagram Reels to share a video of them wearing matching black sunglasses and outfits as they grooved to the peppy song.

In the video, the two stars can be seen wearing matching black sunglasses and black clothes doing the hook step of 'Main Khiladi', a remake of Akshay's 1994 song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', which is picturised on him with actor Saif Ali Khan. Posting the video of them dancing in a garden, Akshay wrote in the caption: "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I'll repost. #Selfiee.

The exciting Selfiee Jodi of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is all set to set the stage on fire with the grooving dance number. Directed by Raj Mehta, this year’s biggest action-drama Selfiee releases in theatres on 24th Feb, 2023.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

On the other hand, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist. The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which was directed by David Dhawan. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

