Main Khiladi song OUT: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi bring 90's aura back; netizens miss Saif Ali Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Poster of Main Khiladi song featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

Main Khiladi song OUT: The exciting 'Selfiee' Jodi of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is all set to set the stage on fire with the grooving dance number. 'Main Khiladi' full song is finally out today and it brings back the '90s aura. In the era of remixes, luckily the makers didn't play around with the original vocals much and kept the old essence intact. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha join the actors in the song. The catchy song proves to be the new disco anthem of the year.

Sharing the announcement, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Lights, camera, naacho! #MainKhiladi Full Song OUT NOW. http://bit.ly/MainKhiladi #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb". Yesterday the Khiladi of Bollywood shared the teaser of the song. "Jis gaane ne saare zamaane ko nachaya, woh aapko nachane phir laut aaya. #MainKhiladi song out tomorrow! #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb", he tweeted.

As soon as the song was out, netizens were quick enough to praise the disco track. One of the users commented, "Superb song ...Akshay Kumar songs always. Akshay Kumar and Emran Hassmi chemistry. This song will boost Buzz to next level ...can't wait to warch this one on big screen". Another commented, "This is among the few good things from Selfiee. One of my favorite songs from 90s". Many also missed Saif Ali Khan and expressed it by commenting, "No offense to anyone but this song is incomplete without Saif! The remake is well made and will rock the clubs surely!".

The song is a reworking of one of Akshay Kumar’s earlier iconic popular dance numbers and audiences are loving it. It is a remake of 1990s hit dance song Mein Khiladi Tu Anari which had Akshay and Saif Ali Khan but this time Emraan is filling Saif’s shoes. Directed by Raj Mehta, this year’s biggest action-drama SELFIEE releases in theatres on 24th Feb, 2023.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Watch the song here:

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ticket rates reduced by 25 percent after massive hit | Check prices

Also Read: Tere Pyaar Mein song out: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor look lost in love in new track

Latest Entertainment News