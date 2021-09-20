Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/THALAPATHY__VIJAY Tamil Superstar Vijay moves court against parents, others for misusing his name

Tamil superstar Vijay has moved a court against 11 people including his parents, S. Chandrashekhar and Shobha Sekhar, for using his name for political purposes. The court is likely to hear the matter on September 27. The Vijay Makkal Mandram had announced that they would be contesting the rural local body elections to be held on October 6 and October 9 in nine Tamil Nadu districts, and Vijay contended that it was his parents who had permitted the registered society of Vijay fans to contest elections as independent candidates.

In the civil suit, he also sought a stay on the conduct of any meetings or activities using his name against 11 respondents, including his parents. Vijay had distanced himself from the activities of the Vijay Makkal Mandram, a society registered by his father.

Moving the Madras High Court in January this year, his counsel said that Vijay's father had registered a political party named "All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Mandram", without his consent.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Vijay's father and actor director, S. Chandrashekhar had floated a political party in the name of Vijay fans association and had announced contesting the elections. However, Vijay openly came out against his father's move and said that he is against contesting the elections and that he would not have anything to do with the same.

Now, after his fan's association announcing contesting the polls, there is clear indication that Vijay, the young superstar has thrown his hat in the ring.

C. Rajeev of the Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank and a political observer, told IANS," Vijay's fans contesting the elections is a clear indicator that Vijay in the near future will take a call in contesting polls. With Super megastar Rajinikanth announcing that he won't enter politics, Vijay's fans making this announcement will be an interesting turn in the politics of Tamil Nadu, which has always supported actors entering politics."

Right from C.N. Annadurai, the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to Chief Ministers -- M.G.Ramachandran, J. Jayalalithaa, and M. Karunanidhi -- all were associated with the film world. While Annadurai and Karunanidhi were powerful scriptwriters, M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa were popular actors from the state.

Superstars Kamal Haasan and Vijaykanth are already in politics after having floated their own outfits -- Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) -- respectively and had contested the Assembly elections. The MNM will be testing the waters of the rural local body polls and Kamal Haasan has announced that he would be extensively campaigning in the elections.