Taapsee Pannu lists Mithali Raj's achievements in an emotional post on cricket star's retirement

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the renowned cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu' penned a heartwarming note for the star cricketer as she announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white picture with Raj and wrote: "-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. -The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! -Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a Test match. -Highest scoring Indian cricketer in debut international match."

She added, "The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI. -23 years from hustle to glory. Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it's our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @M_Raj03."

About the film

'Shabaash Mithu' is set land in theatres on July 15. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

About Mithali Raj

In a career spanning 23 years, Mithali boasts of 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. Mithali Raj has inspired millions of Indian girls to take up the male-dominated sport as a profession. Mithali, 39, announced her retirement on social media, posting a letter, which traced her more than two-decade-long journey.

