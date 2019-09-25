Sushmita Sen shares her school days photo, calls it her turning point moment

Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
Actress Sushmita Sen has shared her school group photograph when she was 17-years-old and called it the turning point in her life.

New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2019 12:47 IST
Sushmita took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the image and called it the "turning point" of her life because just a year later she was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines.

She captioned the image: "Good morning sweethearts! Look what I found! The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji my school, classmates, class teacher standing in this line-up, the 17- year-old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices and thereby my personality."

Good morning sweethearts!!!😊❤️ look what I found!!💃🏻 The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji #myschool #classmates #classteacher 😍🤗💃🏻 Standing in this lineup, the 17 yr old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices & thereby my personality🤗 This I call a #turningpoint one that awaits us all at different times & in unique ways👍😁❤️ Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other...ARRIVE YOU WILL!!!👊💋😊 Gratitude & love to all my teachers & everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point!!👊🤗❤️ #sharing #hope #love #friends #teacher #journey #promiseofdestiny #keepmoving #itsallhappening 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁 I love you guys!! #duggadugga 🎵 SECOND ROW EXTREME RIGHT😄

"This I call a #turningpoint one that awaits us all at different times and in unique ways. Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other. Arrive you will! Gratitude and love to all my teachers and everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point... I love you guys! Second row extreme right."

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na. Currently, she keeps popping up in teh headlines for her relationship with Rohman Shawl. the couple keeps treating their fans with mushy pictures with each other and leaves the fans in awe of them.

Also read:

Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl's pictures from their Maldives vacay will give you major couple goals

Sushmita Sen's latest saree video will remind you of Chandni from Main Hoon Na | Watch

 

(With IANS inputs)

