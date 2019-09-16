Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl's pictures from their Maldives vacay will give you major couple goals

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's pictures from their Maldives vacation will give you major couple goals

Sushmita Sen has defined beauty and elegance over the years. Fetching India its' first Miss World title at the tende age of 18, Sushmita has always managed to be goals for everyone. She even took the bold decision of adopting two daughters, single-handedly at a very young age. An inspiration for many, Sushmita has recently been making headlines for her relationship with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.

She is often seen documenting her happening life on her social media accounts and has a family of 4.7 million Instagram followers. Giving us a sneak peek into her life, Sushmita shared some stunning pictures from her recent vacation in the Maldives. Dressed in a sexy black bikini and a white see through cover-up shirt, Sushmita is seen sitting in a close embrace with Rohman in a yatch. Uploading a series of images from their beach vacation, Sushmita captioned their picture, #love with a lips emoji. Her comments section is filled with praise worthy comments from most of her followers, mostly regarding how great she looks even after so many years.

One of the comment says "Age is just a number", another follower compliments the couple saying, "you two look adorable together". Sushmita's boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, who is a fashion model by profession, also commented on the picture, "Bliss" with heart emojis.

Sushmita also uploaded a video of herself walking in the blue waters of Maldives. She looked like a vision in white!

Also, here looking like a total babe in a black mesh cover-up. Look at that hot-bod!

We are totally crushing on their beautiful vacation pictures and they look fantastic together!