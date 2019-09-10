Sushmita Sen’s latest playful video with her saree will remind you of Chandni from Main Hoon Na, watch

Sushmita Sen’s name is counted amongst one of the most graceful actresses and every time she posts something on social media, she gives a reason to fans to drool over her. Her style game is always on point whether she is wearing something formal, traditional or western. Yet again the former Miss Universe posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen twirling in her beautiful saree which reminded us of her role of Chandni opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na.

Sush recently attended an event from which she shared a couple of selfies. Her post was filled with comments from her fans asking for the full look which she posted in the form of a video. She captioned the pictures she posted on Instagram as, “I feel beautiful in a Saree, draped in grace, all 9 yards of it!!!#pleatedhappiness #saree #india #thatfeeling #yourstruly I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

Later she posted her video in a beautiful orange and red silk saree as she walks down the carpet with utter confidence. Sushmita wrote alongside, “#dancingflames you asked for the full look, well, your wish is my command!! The Saree, the stiletos & the twirling on CARPET you go girl!!! come glide with me, I love you guys!!!!

On the work front, there are reports that the actress will soon be returning to work soon. She is dating model Rohman Shawl and is seen vacationing with him quite often. On Monday, she posted a workout video and captioned it as, "What would you prefer, strength or endurance? Me, I want strength to endure!!best of both worlds!!#mixingitup #strength #endurance #discipline #love #life #backtobasics I love you guys!!!"

