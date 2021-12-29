Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt note on 'ups and downs' of 2021 after breakup with Rohman Shawl 

Highlights
From battling health issues to garnering praises for her stellar performance in 'Aarya 2' and separating from longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl, actress Sushmita Sen has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her life in the year 2021. As the year is coming to an end, actor Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a note filled with gratitude.
"A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year...with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year...I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude...for all the goodness that has touched my life," she wrote.
Sushmita also thanked fans for supporting her through her thick and thin. "YOU are a BIG part of it! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022...A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive...hopeful & happy!!!#itsallhappening for you & not to you," she concluded.
The actress recently announced her separation from model Rohman Shawl after dating him for three years. Announcing the breakup, on December 23, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself and Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!" On the other hand, Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is currently basking in the success of her web series Arya 2. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.