Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post after breakup with Rohman Shawl: 'Taking risk to be happy'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently announced that she has called off her relationship with model Rohman Shawl after dating him for three years. This left many fans heartbroken. Post-breakup, the actress shared a cryptic note stating that it takes a risk to be happy and she feels that it needs guts to do that. ​Expressing the same, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and wrote, "Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts." You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga"

Announcing the breakup, on December 23, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself and Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!" On the other hand, Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her. The Bollywood galore also claimed that Rohman has even moved out of her house. He is currently staying at a friend’s place. 'She is my family', says Rohman Shawl after breakup with Sushmita Sen

For those unversed, Rohman and Sushmita started dating in 2018 and were quite active on social media showing love to each other. They were spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is currently basking in the success of her web series Arya 2. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.