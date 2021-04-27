Sushant Singh Rajput featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars, family reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput

Many were disappointed when Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't included in the Oscars 2021 In Memorium segment at Monday's ceremony. However, his name was included, along with Rishi Kapoor, Bhanu Athaiya and Irrfan Khan, in a larger gallery on the website. Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the same. "@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna," his tweet read.

Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya were the Indian film personalities honoured in the "In Memoriam" montage showcased at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony held on early Monday morning according to India time.

Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman were also among many others that the Academy remembered in the special tribute segment. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett gave a speech with the tribute, which was shown in the form of a video clip and was a homage to achievers the world of screen lost over the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

Irrfan, who passed away last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, earned global recognition with his work in projects such as "The Warrior", "The Namesake", "Slumdog Millionaire", "The Amazing Spider-Man", "Life Of Pi", "Jurassic World" and "Inferno". He passed away on April 29 last year.

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar, for her work in Sir Richard Attenborough's much-feted classic of 1982, "Gandhi". She won the Oscar jointly with John Mollo. Athaiya was 91 when she passed away at her residence in Mumbai after prolonged illness last year on October 16. Athaiya had also won a BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design for the film.

--with IANS inputs

