Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's last video from hours before she died goes viral

Just a week before actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, his ex-manager Disha Salian had allegedly jumped off a building and killed herself. As the actor's death case is undergoing investigation, Police have been trying to find if there is a connection between the two suicides. Disha Salian was the former manager of Sushant for a very brief period of time but her family claims that she never mentioned Sushant's name to them. Recently, a video of Disha Salian partying at a house before she allegedly died by suicide or fell from the 14th floor of the building surfaced the internet.

The video shows Disha recording her friends enjoying the party and dancing to the beats of Hrithik Roshan's song Rind Posh Maal from the film Mission Kashmir. It is said that the video was taken on the night Salian died. Reports claim that Disha was depressed and had locked herself in a room. When her friends tried to reach her but she didn't open the door, they pushed it open to find out that Disha has jumped off the balcony.

Meanwhile, talking to a news channel, Disha Salian's mother said, "This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time."

Disha's mother also said that they can't believe that she died by suicide as they were talking about her wedding. She said, "We don’t believe that she could die by suicide. She was a very brave girl. We don’t know what happened in the last moment. We used to talk about her wedding." "I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter. I don’t care what will happen of me. Even if I die, my life has no value, Disha was my future and now she’s not here and now I don’t even worry about her. What more can happen in our life now," she said.

Also, Disha Salian's father has said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official said. In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

