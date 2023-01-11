SS Rajamouli on RRR song Naatu Naatu winning Golden Globe: Thanks Jr NTR, Ram Charan for slaying it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category at Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli has reacted to RRR song Naatu Naatu's historic win at the Golden Globes 2023 and called it a 'victory for Indian cinema'. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. It won the trophy for the best original song–motion picture, defeating the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. After the Golden Globe victory, fans and film industry celebrities have been praising Rajamouli and RRR and now the director himself has shared his views on the song from his movie winning the prestigious Golden Globe.

Naatu Naatu win victory for Indian cinema: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli reacted to Naatu Naatu's win at Golden Globes Awards 2023 and said, "This is not just RRR’s victory. It’s a victory for Indian cinema as a whole. So proud to see the world dance to his electrifying beats in Naatu Naatu."

Thanking the team behind the blockbuster composition, Rajamouli added, "I congratulate my Peddanna, MM Keeravani Garu, on achieving this incredible feat at the #GoldenGlobesCouldn’t have done this without Chandrabose Garu’s lively lyrics, Prem Rakshit’s killer choreography & Kaala Bhairava &Rahul’s magical voice. Needless to say, I couldn't have asked for better actors to give life to this song. Thanks, NTR and Ram Charan for slaying it."

Immediately after the win at Golden Globes, Rajamouli also took to Twitter to express his happiness. "SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release (sic)."

RRR team at Golden Globes 2023

RRR was also nominated in the Best Picture-Non English category at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony. However, it lost to Argentina, 1985. At the awards ceremony, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR walked the red carpet with Rajamouli. All three brought their wives along as well to the starry night in California. Photos of team RRR from the Golden Globes have been going viral on social media.

